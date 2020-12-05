Vaisnava Family Resources

Our MissionThe mission of The Grihastha Vision Team is to support, strengthen, educate and enliven the individuals, couples and families who are or will be … Read More
Healthy Marriages. Happy Families. Strong ISKCON.
Besides their academic and other qualifications, the following members are all Vaishnavas in good standing whose goal in life is to be Krishna
The Grihastha Vision Team is a non-profit venture that relies solely on the generosity of it's members & well-wishers. Donations provide the means
The GVT is a grass roots volunteer group of Krishna devotees who are mostly mental health or educational professionals. Our intention is to provide resources to support married couples and prospective couples primarily in North American ISKCON communities. However, the broader community of Vaishnavas, and anyone who is interested in spiritual married life are welcome to take advantage of the knowledge that is shared here. We want to help spiritualize your married life so that it will be an asset for your Krishna (God) consciousness. We welcome your suggestions to make this site relevant and useful.
The GVT would love to hear from you. Get in touch with us today.